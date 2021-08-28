Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

