Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Buys Shares of 4,750 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. CVS Health accounts for about 0.1% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. 3,903,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,525,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

