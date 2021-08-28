Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $9.60 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,801 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,935,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,088. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

