Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.12. 4,204,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

