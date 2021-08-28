Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.