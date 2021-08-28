Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the July 29th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VTGDF stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.87. Vantage Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.