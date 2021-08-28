Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the July 29th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VTGDF stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.87. Vantage Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

