Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

VONE opened at $209.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $210.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

