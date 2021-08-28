Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,692,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $579,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. 3,059,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

