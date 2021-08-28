Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

VO traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.86. The company had a trading volume of 497,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,936. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $248.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

