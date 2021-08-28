Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, an increase of 248.1% from the July 29th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $68.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

