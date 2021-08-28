Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Boosted by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 13.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $107.94. 591,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59.

