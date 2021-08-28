Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,092,000 after buying an additional 127,727 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.29. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $96.13.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

