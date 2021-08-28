Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,957. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.