Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. 3,200,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

