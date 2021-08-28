Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $26.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,409,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 380,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

