Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.96.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Utz Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Utz Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 380,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,124. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

