USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) rose 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.31. Approximately 10,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 47,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.