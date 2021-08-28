USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “
USNA opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.