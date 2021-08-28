USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

USNA opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

