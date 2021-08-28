US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Walmart worth $348,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,696,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

