US Bancorp DE Has $222.15 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.74% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $222,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.70. 369,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,183. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $253.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.