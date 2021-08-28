Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on URBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

