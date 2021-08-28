Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on URBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.
Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13.
In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
