Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the July 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UNRV stock remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Unrivaled Brands has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.82.
About Unrivaled Brands
