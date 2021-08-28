Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

Shares of UEIC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. 57,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,772. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $685.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Universal Electronics worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

