Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.83.

UNVR stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,871 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $49,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 48.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth about $24,941,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

