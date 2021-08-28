Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Up 125.0% in August

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UTRX opened at $0.20 on Friday. Unitronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21.
Unitronix Company Profile
