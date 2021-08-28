Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Up 125.0% in August

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UTRX opened at $0.20 on Friday. Unitronix has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21.

Unitronix Company Profile

Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration.

