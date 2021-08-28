Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 2,010,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,160. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 640.50 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.