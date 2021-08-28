United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,337 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $47,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,207,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.