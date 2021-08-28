United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $355.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $364.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

