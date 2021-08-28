Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $445.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $376.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$415.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.