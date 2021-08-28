UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,628,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. UDR makes up approximately 3.8% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in UDR were worth $128,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

