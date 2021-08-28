UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. UDR also reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after buying an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 142.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,056.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

