UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

