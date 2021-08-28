UBS Group Begins Coverage on NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Shares of NEP opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

