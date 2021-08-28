Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Down 5.8%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 8,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 896,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Several analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.85.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

