TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) & First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 43.97% 13.44% 1.96% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 29.81% 9.90% 0.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Financial Bankshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $42.59, indicating a potential downside of 12.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 80.10%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 13.79 $202.03 million $1.42 34.39 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $195.46 million 3.22 $52.45 million $2.70 12.10

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. TrustCo Bank Corp NY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards. It also provides asset and wealth management services; estate planning and related advice; credit cards; trust and investment services; custodial services, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Glenville, NY.

