Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Walt Disney in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.08. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

