Truist Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $287.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

