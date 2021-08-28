TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $975.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

