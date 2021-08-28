TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.
Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $975.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
