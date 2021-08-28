Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Trimble worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $13,103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Trimble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.