Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIL. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 52,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

