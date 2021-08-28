Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary Acquires 40,001 Shares

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 40,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.06 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,202.06 ($58,715.75).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

