TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

