Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travis Perkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

