TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) Short Interest Down 99.2% in August

TranSwitch Co. (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TXCCQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 277,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,390. TranSwitch has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

About TranSwitch

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures.

