TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.09 Million

Brokerages predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report sales of $774.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $765.59 million to $781.03 million. TransUnion reported sales of $695.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TransUnion by 23.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,181,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,753,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,144,000 after buying an additional 106,120 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,663,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 697,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

