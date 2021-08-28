Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

NYSE:TT opened at $198.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

