Traders Buy High Volume of Pure Storage Call Options (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,168 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 206% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,669 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $908,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

