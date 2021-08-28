Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

TOT stock opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$177.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 107,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,544.90. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 487,150 shares of company stock worth $2,117,825.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

