Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TOELY stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.94. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

