Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.540-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.70 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.97. 355,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,079. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

